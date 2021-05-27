Opportunities to Serve & Live Music: Happening in NWA

Here’s a look at what is happening in Northwest Arkansas sponsored by the Canada Dry Variety Pack.

“Everybody can be great because everybody can serve.” Those are the famous words spoken by Doctor Martin Luther King Junior, and if you’re looking to serve Northwest Arkansas, the NWA Martin Luther King, Jr. Council is accepting applications for new members. The council is a non-profit organization promoting the dream, life, and legacy of Dr. King through awareness, education, and unity. Council members must be a resident in Northwest Arkansas and available to attend monthly meetings, and serve on committees. The last day to submit your application is Friday, June 11.

On the last Thursday of the month, the Downtown Springdale Alliance turns Walter Turnbow Park into a family-friendly space for their for “Live at Turnbow” event. Because of Springdale’s outdoor dining district, you can get local food or drinks and bring it to the park to enjoy the live music. The event is set to kick off at six p-m and will wrap up by nine.

May is mental health awareness month. Happening over the lunch hour on Thursday, May 27, Startup Junkie is holding a seminar that focuses on mental wellness for small business owners. If you want to learn strategies to manage stress due to the pandemic or learn more about the importance of self-care, this seminar is for you! The seminar is free. All you need to do is register.

The Fayetteville Roots Festival has released additional tickets for each night of the popular music festival which takes place in August. The tickets that were originally made available rapidly sold out. Organizers do have several safety protocols in place including that the entire festival will take place outdoor at Pratt Place in Fayetteville from August 26 to 28.