Orchestra, Art & Golf – Happening in NWA

On Tuesday, October 5, you’re invited to join the Arkansas Philharmonic Orchestra and Trike Theatre for a collaborative performance. Seven of APO’s finest musicians undertake one of Stravinsky’s most difficult works. Meanwhile, dramatic readings from Trike Theatre will set the shocking scene. The performance of “The Soldier’s Tale” will happen in the Great Hall at Thaden School at 7:00 p.m. Tickets are available.

Thursday, October 7 our friends at the Arkansas Chapter of the Crohn’s and Colitis Foundation invite you to join them at Top Golf to Golf Fore a Cure. The event will raise awareness around those living with IBD and you can learn how to support them and their families. The event kicks off at Top Golf in Rogers at six p-m on Thursday.

Speaking of Thursday, First Thursday will take place in downtown Fayetteville. This month’s theme is “Light.” The monthly event features music, food trucks, art, shopping and event a “slow roll glow ride.” Food trucks and vendor booths will be available until 8:30 p.m., but special to this event, the music will continue for an extra hour until 9:30 p.m.

You might remember that we had our friends from Bike NWA on the show last month talking about “Cycle September,” a month long initiative to get folks on their bikes. At noon on Friday, October 8, Bike NWA invites you to join them to tally the numbers and find out the winners at the Virtual Celebration. Prizes and Trophies will be given away at the event.