Orchestra Gets “In the Mood;” CARE for the Holidays; Support the FS Museum of History; Turkey Trot-N-Trek – Happening in NWA

Here is a look at what is happening in Northwest Arkansas sponsored by Canada Dry Ginger Ale.

You are invited to join the Fort Smith Museum of History for “UnMasked!” It’s their virtual fundraiser and it’s happening now until November 19. Your donation helps to support their month-to-month operational costs and help ensure their mission of collecting, preserving, and sharing the history and culture of Fort Smith. There are various giving levels for you to consider and each level comes with a different set of perks including memberships to the museum and special VIP museum tours.

Have you ever heard an old song and immediately been transported to different a place and time? Walton Arts Center is exploring that feeling by getting “In the Mood” with the Glenn Miller Orchestra! That’s right the sounds of big band, swing and jazz will ring in the air Thursday, Nov. 11 at 7:00 p.m. The legendary Glenn Miller was one of the most successful dance bandleaders back in the swing era of the 1930s and 40s. Their show is guaranteed to transport audiences back to the times of swing dancing and USO entertainment ,just in time for Veterans Day. Tickets prices to start at $10 plus applicable fees.

The Community Care Center’s mission to empower our neighbors with resources and education leading to personal and family sustainability. They want you to get involved with their CARE for the Holidays initiative. You can get involved by making a cash donation, volunteering as a Holiday Hero, or purchasing gifts for children and families. If you are in need of assistance this holiday season, we contact details on our website. The organization serves, Benton, Carroll, and Madison counties.

Registration is open for Fayetteville’s only Thanksgiving Day Turkey Trot. There are other regional Turkey Trots including the one in Rogers for Sheep Dog Impact Assistance that we talked about previously on the show, but this is the only one in Fayetteville. It’s being organized by the Spark Foundation and will begin at 8:30 a.m. on November 25. There are several options. A 5k trot on the road, a 5k trek on a nature trails, and a 1k little gobbler for kids. The event will take place at Lake Fayetteville. We have registration details on our website.