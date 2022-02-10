Oscar Nominations are out and there are a few surprises and snubs. Here are our hot topics brought to you by Walton Arts Center.

Let’s cut straight to the big one – Best Picture Nominations are (drumroll please) Belfast, Coda, Don’t Look Up, Drive My Car, Dune, King Richard, Licorice Pizza, Nightmare Alley, The Power Of The Dog and West Side Story.

Companies are shelling out big bucks this year to feature a list celebrities in their commercials set to air during Super Bowl 56. Amazon tapped Scarlett Johansson and husband Colin Jost, for a commercial featuring “Alexa” hypothetically reading the couples’ minds. Paul Rudd is in a Lay’s commercial with Seth Rogan. Deion Sanders and Kevin Hart both have commercials as well. The cost for about 30 seconds of airtime during the game is set at 7 million dollars this year. Be on the lookout for cryptocurrency brands such as FTX, Etoro, Sofi and Crypto.com advertising for the first time. Don’t forget you can watch the Los Angeles Rams take on the Cincinnati Bengals Sunday, February 13 on KNWA.

