P.E.A.R.L. is the only non-profit supporting the Benton County Drug Court and its participants. They have an upcoming event where you can get involved.

Watch as Ashley LaHue and Kenny Rogers join Good Day NWA with all the details.

Run 4 Your Life

5k Run/Walk to Remember

Saturday, October 23

8:00 a.m. – 10:00 a.m.

Rogers High School Parking Lot

$30 Registration by October 20

For information call Ashley LaHue (479-250-5227) or Kenny Rogers (479-228-4115).