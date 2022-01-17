Paper Routes – a Statewide Traveling Exhibit, Comes to Fenix Arts

The National Museum of Women in the Arts (NMWA) in Washington DC has organized an biennial exhibit titled “Women to Watch: Paper Routes”, and it is presently traveling with regional curation by Alison Glen – formerly a curator at Crystal Bridges. The Visual and Performing Arts Center at Fenix is the last regional stop of “Women to Watch: Paper Routes” in Arkansas.

Artists at Fenix have been invited to exhibit alongside the regionally selected artists by Ms. Glen: Joli Livaudais (Little Rock), who was chosen to represent Arkansas in this international exhibition, Kim Brewer (Little Rock), Linda Lopez (Fayetteville) and Suzannah Schreckhise (Fayetteville).

Watch as Good Day NWA visits with artist Joli Livaudais about her art that is featured as part of the exhibition.