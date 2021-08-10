Paris 2024; “Yellowstone” Prequel Announces Key Cast; the 40X40 Initiative – Hot Topics

Paris is set to host the 2024 Olympics and the city is already celebrating! That story is kicking off today’s trending stories. It’s time for…Hot Topics!

The “City of Light” hosted an event featuring music by a symphony orchestra. French jets flew over the capital trailing the colors of the French flag. Organizers of the Paris 2024 games have for the past year been working on taking the opening ceremony out of the Olympic Stadium and into the heart of Paris. Breakdancing will make its debut at the 2024 games.

Country music power couple Tim McGraw and Faith Hill are working on a new joint venture…Co-Stars in new TV series. The couple will lead the new “Yellowstone” prequel series, “1883.” The show is described as a “retelling of Western Expansion” in America as the Dutton family flees poverty to build a better life in Montana. McGraw and Hill will play the patriarch and matriarch of the family, James and Margaret. Sam Elliott has also been cast in the show. “Yellowstone” starring Kevin Costner returns for its fourth season this fall.

Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex is launching a new initiative celebrating her 40th birthday. In a video clip released by the Duke and Duchess’ Archewell Foundation, Meghan discusses the “40 x 40” project with comedian Melissa McCarthy. She has asked 40 of her friends to pledge 40 minutes of their time to mentor women who have been out of work due to the pandemic. Meghan says she has also asked 40 activists, athletes, artists, and world leaders to help with the mentorships.