Party Like Carrie Bradshaw; Jay Z’s Brief Stint on Instagram – Hot Topics

A social media platform is welcoming a hip hop hall of famer. That story kicks off today's trending stories

It finally happened! Rap legend Jay Z has joined Instagram. We mentioned previously that Jay Z produced the film “The Harder They Fall,” staring Jonathan Majors, Regina King and Idris Elba just to name a few. He only had one post which was a poster for the movie and he was only following one person…his wife Beyonce. When we checked yesterday he had 2.7 million followers. But, the moment was fleeting…his account is now gone.

And just like that, you have the chance to live like Carrie Bradshaw. AirBnB and Sarah Jessica Parker are teaming up for this experience in celebration of the upcoming release of “And Just Like That” the new chapter in the “Sex and the City” series. Guests will be greeted virtually by Parker upon arrival and enjoy cosmopolitans and play dress up in Carrie’s iconic closet. Booking opens on November 8 for two, one-night stays on November 12 and 13.

