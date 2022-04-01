Her music is upbeat and fun from start to finish! Watch as multi-instrumentalist, singer-songwriter Patti Steel along with a full band join Good Day NWA to talk about their upcoming shows.

Plus, catch a special performance of the original song “Catchin’ My Back Hand,” co-written by Patti Steel, Samantha Hunt and Jacob Campbell.

  • Upcoming Patti Steel (Full Band) Gigs:
  • Randall Shreve & The Devilles | Rock And Roll Circus
    • Supporting Artist – Patti Steel Band
    • George’s Majestic Lounge
    • April 8 | Doors at 8:30 P.M.
    • $15 Advanced Tickets
  • Headliner | Patti Steel (Full Band)