Her music is upbeat and fun from start to finish! Watch as multi-instrumentalist, singer-songwriter Patti Steel along with a full band join Good Day NWA to talk about their upcoming shows.
Plus, catch a special performance of the original song “Catchin’ My Back Hand,” co-written by Patti Steel, Samantha Hunt and Jacob Campbell.
- Upcoming Patti Steel (Full Band) Gigs:
- Randall Shreve & The Devilles | Rock And Roll Circus
- Supporting Artist – Patti Steel Band
- George’s Majestic Lounge
- April 8 | Doors at 8:30 P.M.
- $15 Advanced Tickets
- Headliner | Patti Steel (Full Band)
- Kingfish | Fayetteville
- May 6 | 8:00 P.M. – 11:00 P.M.
- Free Show