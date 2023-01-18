We know you are doing amazing things in the community from winning awards to creating programs to make our community better and more. That’s why we want to give you a shoutout.

Today we want to give a shoutout to Patti Steel who announced via social media that she’s the first official “artist at large” to perform at the Ozark Mountain Music Festival in Eureka Springs this weekend. Patti Steel will take the stage Saturday, January 21 at 7:00 p.m. at the Cave Stage.



You can give our local educators the ultimate shoutout. Nominations for our Golden Apple Award are open. Each month during the school year we recognize a teacher, coach, bus driver, or school counselor who’s doing their part to ‘make better happen’ in the classroom.

To nominate someone for the Golden Apple Award, all you have to do is click here and submit your nomination, in 100 words or less. The Golden Apple Winner will be featured on KNWA Today, on the last Wednesday of each month.

We would love to give you a shout-out. Send your photos or videos to: pics@knwa.com. Be sure to put Good Day Shoutouts in the subject line.