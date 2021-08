MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) -- WKRG is giving you an exclusive look at the dire situation inside one of the busiest COVID-19 hospitals in the state. Springhill Medical Center in Mobile is overwhelmed with COVID-19 patients. Hospital administration asked WKRG to show the public what they are dealing with, in hopes that people understand the struggle.

Many Gulf Coast hospitals are at a breaking point. Ambulances are lined up outside. It's a waiting game just to get a bed. The staff is overwhelmed.