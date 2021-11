In case you missed it, Paul Rudd (‘This is 40″, “Ant-Man” movies, “Clueless) was named ‘Sexiest Man Alive’ by People Magazine. Watch as Jason and Jaclyn recap this week’s trending stories sponsored by “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory” at Walton Arts Center.

Also trending this week, a new series “The First Lady” features the memorable women of the White House, learn what is takes to become Jolly Ol’ Saint Nick and kick it up with The Radio City Rockettes.

