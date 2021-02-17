“Perseverance” Drops Toward Mars & Disney Drops “Cruella” Trailer – Hot Topics

Here’s a brief look at a couple of stories that are burning up social media in Good Day NWA’s Hot Topics.

NASA’s Perseverance Rover makes its epic landing on Mars tomorrow, and Krispy Kreme will give fans a unique opportunity to celebrate. Checkout the new “Mars Doughnut.” This out of this world treat lands at shops across the country. The chocolate kreme-filled doughnut is dipped in caramel icing with a red planet swirl and sprinkled with chocolate cookie crumbs. The Mars Doughnut is only available Thursday, February 18, so blast on over to indulge.

One of Disney’s most memorable villains is getting her own story. Emma Stone will play the notorious Cruella De Vil this year. Here’s your first look at the trailer for “Cruella.” It’s Disney’s latest live action adaptation to “101 Dalmatians.” The film centers around fashion designer Estella De Vil and her obsession for dog furs, where she earns the nickname Cruella. She’s brilliant, bad and a little bit mad. “Cruella” set to premiere in May.