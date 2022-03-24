Here’s a look at what’s happening in NWA sponsored by Dr. Pepper zero sugar flavor variety pack.

Here’s a reminder to not “throw away your shot” to see “Hamilton” at Walton Arts Center.

You can enter a lottery for your chance to score the hottest tickets in town. The final lottery closes Thursday, March 24 at noon for the March 29-April 3 performances. If you don’t win the ticket lottery there are still a few available for purchase.

Also happening, you’re invited to a Women Empowered Lunch and Learn Series. Join the Black Action Collective for a virtual event starting at noon focusing on amplifying black voices and leadership.

Black Action Collective affirms, promotes, and celebrates, the contributions of African Americans in our community.

We’ve talked about how pickleball is becoming a popular sport, around the country and even here in NWA.

Gather your friends for a game of pickleball for a good cause. Children’s Safety Center is hosting a pickleball charity event on Saturday, April 16 in Springdale. If you want to register to play, Friday, March 25 is the last day to do so. Registration is $40 and includes a t-shirt and pickleballs. Space is limited.

The FreshGrass Music Festival is coming back to The Momentary on May 20 & 21. We previously mentioned artists you can see at this year’s festival include 14-time Grammy award winner Emmylou Harris and The Red Dirt Boys. The festival is also adding hip-hop and rap star power to the lineup. Big Boi from Outkast and Run the Jewels have been announced as additional headliners for the event. Tickets for FreshGrass are on sale now.

And don’t forget the Idle Class Magazine is hosting the Black Apple Awards on Friday, March 25 at 6:00 p.m. in Springdale. The event recognizes creatives in visual arts, performance, and culinary arts in the state of Arkansas. There will be food, performances, art installations, and more. Tickets start at $20 for general admission and $40 for VIP.

Also happening, the Creative Arkansas Community Hub and Exchange or CACHE is hosting “It’s In The Air”. The event will feature Arkansas artists who are pioneers in jazz, gospel, rock, and blues.

On Saturday, March 26 artists Yuni Wa and the Rodney Block Jazz Project will take the stage.

“It’s In The Air” starts at 6:30 p.m. at CACHE studios in Bentonville.

