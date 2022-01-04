Pickleball is gaining popularity around NWA

On Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at the Boys and Girls Club in Fayetteville is where you’ll find a group of pickleball players coming together to play the sport that is growing in popularity. It’s easy to play and doesn’t require much equipment just comfortable shoes, a paddle and a few balls and you’re ready to go.

Pickleball Organizer and Coach Jeanie Hill learned about the sport last year while visiting friends out of state and when she returned to NWA, she began playing in her driveway.

From the drive way to taped courts at the Boys and Girls Club, Hill says the sport is a great way to exercise in a short amount of time. Avid player, Ernestine Brown agrees “it’s a sport that anyone can play at any age at any level…you get a lot of good exercise out of it” says Brown.

There’s also a feeling of community, newcomer to the sport Gek Tan began playing in October and she’s a regular on the court. “It’s just really fun to play” says Tan. Hill says the teams are welcoming, “the group rotates you never know who’s going to be here each time, so you’re always meeting somebody new.”

Not sure how to play? Brown says no problem! “None of us are opposed to helping a new person learn the game…come see what we have going on here, I think you’ll find it very refreshing for a group sport.”

There are multiple locations to play pickleball throughout NWA, but Hill and Brown both say they would like to see designated pickleball courts in the city of Fayetteville. “We all love the sport and would like to see it grow at a level where we have a designated center for pickleball” says Brown.

See the pickleball schedule at the Boys and Girls Club here.

Watch video above as Facility and Maintenance Manager, Jacob Rawlings, gives the basic rules of playing pickleball.