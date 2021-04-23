Pilot Arts Passionately Sings About 12 Brilliant Women

Twelve brilliant women sing to their great loves, the object of their careers. An aviator sings to her airplane; An acrobat to her tightrope; An astronomer to her comet. It’s all wrapped up in a tight production called “Passion Project.”

Watch as Pilot Arts Director & Founder Missy Gipson joins Good Day NWA along with Angela Sclafani, the show’s composer.

Passion Project

  • Where: Fayetteville Junction Warehouse | 1208 W. Cato Springs Rd.
  • When: Saturday, May 15
  • Doors: 6:45 p.m. | Show: 7:30 p.m.
  • Tickets: $20 – $30

