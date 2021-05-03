Plan Your Mother’s Day Weekend; Summer Camp Info – What You Need to Know

Here’s a look at what is happening in Northwest Arkansas sponsored by Keurig Dr. Pepper’s mini can variety pack.

CACHE, the Creative Arkansas Community Hub and Exchange, understand that there are still a lot of questions about reopening and they are hosting a free virtual conversation at 12:00 p.m. Tuesday, May 4 where National and NWA-based leaders will share best practices for safe reopening and respond to your questions. On the panel will be representatives from the National organization – Reopen Every Venue Safely, plus speakers from the Springdale Civic Center and UAMS. In order to attend all you need to do is register.

This weekend, why not treat mom to a special Mother’s Day Brunch? The Preacher’s Son in Bentonville will be open for a limited time on Sunday, May 9 – from 10:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. Their brunch menu includes Biscuits and Gravy, Shrimp and Grits, and Avocado Toast among other favorites. If you haven’t been to The Preacher’s Son, they offer unique and sustainably-sourced meals in a restored historic church in Bentonville. Reservations for brunch can be made now through the Open Table app or by calling the restaurant.

Speaking of Mother’s Day, why not take mom to see some art? It’s an exciting week for Fenix Artists Collective in Fayetteville. On Friday, they are opening a new exhibit called “Pronouns” which is an art show that will give one of many marginalized groups an opportunity to share their artwork. And, their current exhibit – “Sewn In: A Contemporary Look at Fiber Art” will be extended through the end of the month. The gallery is located on Mount Sequoyah in Fayetteville and is open Fridays and Saturdays. Make plans now to check out the art.

Summer break is just around the corner, and parents if you are exploring summer camp options, The Jones Center has recently released their full schedule of summer camps. Offerings include camps in basketball, drama, skating, hockey, and more – all led by Jones Center staff and select partners at Trike Theatre, the Scott Family Amazeum, and Breakthrough Basketball.