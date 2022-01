We all feel the health benefits of connecting to nature, and now more than ever, taking well-earned vacation time to be outdoors provides a safe place for solace and relaxation. This is especially true since American workers often leave an average of 33% of their paid time off on the table.

So what should we do if we are planning ahead for that next vacation? Watch as Recreation Spokesperson Janelle Smith joins Good Day NWA to answer that question and more.