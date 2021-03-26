Planning for the Weekend – Happening in NWA, March 26 – 28

Here is a look at what is happening in Northwest Arkansas sponsored by Doctor Pepper and Cream Soda.

You might see something new on the shelves as you’re grocery shopping. That’s because entrepreneurs and business owners are having the chance to pitch their products in the upcoming Walmart Open Call event. This is Walmart’s Eighth Annual Open Call. The virtual event will take place on June 30th and feature one-on-one pitch meetings with buyers and merchants. There is also a one hour kick-off where entrepreneurs will hear from executives. You can also stay in touch with this year’s event on social media by using #WalmartOpenCall.

You can join friends and neighbors in a moment of solidarity with the Asian American / Pacific Islander community on Friday, March 26 on The Momentary green at 6:30 p.m. There will be a vigil to remember and heal for a national day of action & healing to stand against racism and discrimination. According to the Facebook event the vigil will serve as a way to come together and commit to making our community a peaceful place were everyone feels like they belong. You will be asked to follow safety guidelines of the momentary including wearing face coverings.

Do you have plans to watch the Razorbacks take on Oral Roberts on Saturday, March 27? If not, or even if you do, Razorback Athletics announcing they will put up 2 big screens on Dickson Street and air the game. One will be across the street from Farrell’s, the other in the parking lot of Dickson Street Theater. Fans should note that Dickson Street is not being closed down to traffic and these video boards are not intended to serve as a watch party destination. The screens are being added to encourage patronage of local businesses, but if you are on Dickson Street, you won’t miss the action.

If you’re looking for some live music this weekend, George’s Majestic Lounge has shows on Friday, March 26 and Saturday, March 27. On Friday, they have a Happy Hour concert with “Suite 25” followed by “The Ultimate Prince Tribute.” Then on Saturday, George’s welcomes the band “Hayefield.” Tickets are still available. The venue does have safety protocols in place.