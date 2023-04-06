The season for the NWA Naturals starts Thursday, April 6.

You can expect to enjoy a night of electrifying baseball from NWA’s minor league team with food, activities, and more. New this season, the field at Arvest Ballpark has been replaced, there’s a new voice of the Naturals you’ll hear during the games and kids will have two new giant kid zone inflatables.

Watch as General Manager, Justin Cole, hosts Jaclyn at Arvest Ballpark to preview Thursday night’s season opener.

Get tickets to NWA Naturals games here.