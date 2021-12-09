Plunge into “The Heart of Christmas” at TheatreSquared

With his intimate journey through music, a nostalgic look at seasons past, and a celebration of hope and resilience, Arkansas-native Rob Sutton weaves his own holiday memories with Christmas favorites! The show is happening at TheatreSquared.
Watch as Good Day NWA gets a visit from the star himself, Rob Sutton, and Music Director Jason Burrow.
“The Heart of Christmas” | Songs & Stories of the Season
- TheatreSquared | December 11 – 26
- Performance Times Vary
- Cocktails in the Theatre, Available While You Watch
- Tickets $41