Plunge into “The Heart of Christmas” at TheatreSquared

With his intimate journey through music, a nostalgic look at seasons past, and a celebration of hope and resilience, Arkansas-native Rob Sutton weaves his own holiday memories with Christmas favorites! The show is happening at TheatreSquared.

Watch as Good Day NWA gets a visit from the star himself, Rob Sutton, and Music Director Jason Burrow.

“The Heart of Christmas” | Songs & Stories of the Season

  • TheatreSquared | December 11 – 26
  • Performance Times Vary
  • Cocktails in the Theatre, Available While You Watch
  • Tickets $41

