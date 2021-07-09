Poetry, Biking, & Roller Skating – Happening in NWA

Here is a look at what is happening in Northwest Arkansas sponsored by Sunkist.

If you’re interested in poetry, Open Mount Literary Center has an exciting weekend planned for you. First of all you can join them on Sunday at 2:00 p.m. for a workshop with featured poet Raymond Antrobus. The workshop is recommended for those ages sixteen and older. This workshop will take place over zoom. Then, that same evening you’re invited back to the “zoom where it happens” for some poetry readings from members of the community as well as the featured poet. The poetry readings will take place beginning at 7:00 p.m. There is a suggested donation of $5 for each event.

Lots of upcoming reasons to head to downtown Springdale that we wanted to let you know about. First off, there are two free roller skate events taking place on the Wednesdays of July 14 and 28 from 6:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m. at Shiloh Square. This event is skate at your own risk, music will be provided but bring your own skates! All ages and skill levels are welcome to this FREE event.

These skating events will take place during this years Natural State Criterium Series presented by Tyson Foods and Downtown Springdale Alliance. The series premiered in 20-17 and was originally hosted by Bike NWA. The Downtown Springdale Alliance is thrilled to bring it back for the summer of 20-21. The event is set to take place in Springdale on July 14 and 28, and August 11 and 18. The races begin with a coached clinic for beginners which will teach handling skills, proper racing etiquette and tactics. Each race takes place starts and ends at Shiloh Square. Make your plans to attend these spectator-friendly races now.