Poetry, Symphony, Swimming, Fundraisers, & Fashion – Events to Know

Here is a look at what is happening in Northwest Arkansas sponsored by the Canada Dry Variety Pack.

The Ozark Poets and Writers Collective is hosting a poetry reading on Wednesday, May 26 via Zoom. The organization will feature poet and educator Brody Parrish-Craig. If you feel moved to share a poem with us there will be an open mic portion before and after the feature. The event begins at eight p-m and you can find the zoom link over on our website.

Thursday, May 26, the Symphony of Northwest Arkansas is presenting the final performance in their reimagined season. The symphony is planning a multimedia production in collaboration with UA students and musicians from around the world to be streamed from their social media pages in a unique digital performance set to begin at six p-m. The show, called Latency Canons and was created to be performed digitally. The show will be streamed on SoNA’s Facebook page, YouTube channel, and their website.

We are keeping you up-to-date with all the ways you can cool down this summer. The City of Rogers has announced that the Rogers Aquatics Center will return for the season on Tuesday, June 1. Before heading to the center you should know that capacity is limited to 500 guests at a time or 50%. Chairs and tables will be spaced appropriately through the park. Pavilions will be open for shade and lockers will be available for rental. Plus, all the concessions will be pre-packaged.

The month of May is coming to a close, so don’t forget this fantastic opportunity to support the fundraising efforts of the Arkansas chapter of the Crohn’s and Colitis foundation. This month, thanks to the generosity of the Stolte family, all donations made to the take steps initiative will be matched, up to a total of $500,000. Plus, all of the fundraising will culminate in the take steps walk happening at Rogers Convention Center on Saturday, June 5.

Here’s a reminder for another event for your social calendar this weekend. Interform will kick off their month-long arts exhibition with a full day of events on Saturday beginning at 11:00 a.m. in Springdale at Turnbow Park. There will be pop-up experiences by local dancers, musicians, models and designers throughout the day as well as a sneak peek of gallery openings of assembly exhibitions. The day will end with a runway show that you don’t want to miss. There were just a few individual tickets to the runway show remaining left when I checked this morning. You can also watch a live stream of the show from under the pavilion at Turnbow Park.