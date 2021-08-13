Pop-Up Markets, Summer Jams, & Comedy Shows – Happening in NWA

Here is a look at what is happening in Northwest Arkansas sponsored by A & W.

It’s the last weekend before school starts for many folks across Northwest Arkansas, so parents – why not treat yourself!?! NWA Girl Gang is hosting their market at Heroncrest in Springdale on Saturday, August 14 from 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. The market features items from over fifty women and non-binary business owners and brands. This event is FREE & open to the public , with plenty of outdoor space and activities! They will be following CDC guidelines.

If you’re looking for live music this weekend, DJ D. Sewell has you covered. It’s time for the Fourth Annual Arkansas Summer Jam. The event is happening at Prairie Street Live on Saturday, August 14 from 2:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m. The event is a celebration of Hip Hop and R & B artists, DJs, Singers and Dancers.

Here’s one for the River Valley, The Bakery District in downtown Fort Smith is holding a pop-up event featuring several local businesses. You’re invited to join them for a fun afternoon of food and shopping with clothing boutiques, accessories, food and more. The event is scheduled to last from 11:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, August 14.

The Grove Comedy Club in Lowell has been selling out of their comedy shows, so here’s one to mark on your calendar. Jon Lovitz has been one of the best known comedians for the last thirty five years and he’s making a stop at the Grove next weekend from Thursday, August 19 to Sunday, August 21. Currently tickets are still available for the evening performances. Get yours while you still can.