Check out these events and happenings around Northwest Arkansas including the how you can head to the Fayetteville Public Libraries new expansion and a new exhibit opening at the Scott Family Amazeum.

The Fayetteville Public Library is excited to announce that they are reopening today and that includes the opening of their expansion. The library is opening with limited capacity as they have been working with the city board of health on reopening guidelines. There is a limit to two-hundred patrons inside at a time. Some services are limited or unavailable. If you are curious about safety or learning more about the library expansion, they have set up a FAQ page and we have a link to the page on our website.