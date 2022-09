It’s a one-of-a-kind hands-on event that is returning to NWA.

Bryce Brisco from Community Creative Center is here with details on what you can expect at this year’s Pottery on the Patio.

Pottery on the Patio is 5-8 p.m. on the first four Saturdays of October at Nadine Baum Studios on Spring Street. Attendees of this indoor/outdoor event will enjoy free art, live music, The Food Truck by IDK CAFÉ, and beverages for sale.

