Pride Events; a Motorcycle Rally; Live Music; Give Back – Happening in NWA

If live, local music is your jam, Friday Happy Hour concerts are returning to George’s Majestic Lounge. Friday, June 25 at 6:00 p.m. you can hear the music of “Full House” – one of the best party bands in Northwest Arkansas. Tickets are just $10. And if you like what you hear from “Full House,” you can also stick around for the late show featuring the band Fight the Fade. They take the stage at 9:30 p.m.

Pig Trail Harley Davidson is hosting a rally this weekend called “Lace, Grace, and Gears.” The event kicked off yesterday and lasts through Sunday. The Parade of Sisters promises to be the highlight with women riders being represented from all over the country. The parade will leave Drake Field in Fayetteville Saturday morning with final arrival at Pig Trail Harley-Davidson in Rogers. There’s also live music and a raffle. Proceeds will benefit both the Northwest Arkansas Children’s Shelter and Shamwari Village for Homeless Women Veterans.

It is Pride Weekend in Northwest Arkansas. We have an interview with NWA Equality on our website right now if you’re interested in hearing from the event organizers, but here’s something we didn’t mention in that interview. The “Big Gay Market”, Northwest Arkansas’ queer maker’s market, is happening this Saturday, June, 26. The market will be located at 418 S. Government Avenue in Fayetteville in the outdoor market space across from the Walmart Neighborhood Market on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, the market will feature a lineup of 23 vendors with wares ranging from art to baked goods, jewelry, home decor, woodworking, poetry, vintage clothing, and more. The market is open Saturday, June 26 from 3:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.

After the Fayetteville Pride Parade on Saturday, you can head to Bordinos Restaurant for a Pride Cocktail Contest. There will be seven different cocktails to sample and you can vote for your favorite! The cost is fifteen dollars per person and all proceeds from the competition will be donated to local LGBTQ+ organizations. Several local bars and bartenders will be participating.

New Beginnings is helping end homelessness in Arkansas and they need your help. They are looking for 20 or more of several items in order to complete their goal before welcoming our first round of tenants. Individual donations are welcomed, or you can gather your family, community group, or business team and sponsor one shelter’s furnishings! Donating is easy! One of their team members will come to you and collect the items. You just need to email the organization to coordinate a pickup time.