Prince Charming Restores Live Theatre to Walton Arts Center

Good Day NWA

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Most fairytales have happy endings, and that’s certainly what we hope happens in a new show coming to the Walton Arts Center for just one night! Watch as Bret Shuford, star of “Charming: A Tale of an American Prince,” joins Good Day NWA to talk about his return to live performance and the importance of supporting the arts during the pandemic.

You can book your tickets through the Walton Arts Center and they have several safety protocols in place that you’ll want to know about before arriving.

Charming: A Tale Of An American Prince

  • Tickets: $15
  • January 16, 2021
  • Baum Walker Hall
  • 7:00 p.m.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Good Day Video

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play