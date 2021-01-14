Prince Charming Restores Live Theatre to Walton Arts Center

Most fairytales have happy endings, and that’s certainly what we hope happens in a new show coming to the Walton Arts Center for just one night! Watch as Bret Shuford, star of “Charming: A Tale of an American Prince,” joins Good Day NWA to talk about his return to live performance and the importance of supporting the arts during the pandemic.

You can book your tickets through the Walton Arts Center and they have several safety protocols in place that you’ll want to know about before arriving.

Charming: A Tale Of An American Prince