Prince William’s Slick New Crown; NAACP Awards; Godzilla vs. Kong – What You Need to Know

Prince William is taking the crown for his hair…or lack there of. That story kicks off the trending stories in Hot Topics!

The Duke of Cambridge is dubbed the “World’s Sexiest Bald Man” that’s according to The Sun, a UK publication. Researchers say Prince William was called “sexy” nearly 18-million times online. Mike Tyson, Jason Statham, Pitbull and Michael Jordan rounded out the Top 5. Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson jokingly tweeted that he was demanding a recount because comedian Larry David didn’t get the nod. Others questioned why actor-writer Stanley Tucci didn’t make the cut.

The 52nd NAACP Image Awards aired over the weekend. A few notable wins: Eddie Murphy was inducted into the Hall of Fame. LeBron James, received the President’s Award for his achievements on the court and in the community. Stacey Abrams was presented with the inaugural Social Justice Impact Award. The late Chadwick Boseman won Best Actor in a Motion Picture for his role in “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom.” Also winning was D-Nice, who won Entertainer of the Year he kicked off Club Quarantine which was a great way for people to come together online and dance and party to some great music. Speaking of music, Timbaland and Swizz Beatz won an award for Outstanding Variety Show for their Verzuz series. The Isley Brothers and Earth, Wind and Fire face off on social media on Easter Sunday.

We’ve seen the trailer and the countdown to “Godzilla vs. Kong,” is on. In the original 1950s movies, Godzilla stomped into theaters carrying a metaphor about nuclear destruction. Two years ago, “Godzilla: King of the Monsters” sounded alarms about climate change. Are the two monsters fighting for a deeper meaning in the new installment? “Godzilla vs. Kong” hits the big and small screen tomorrow. The film stars Millie Bobby Brown, Alexander Skarsgard, Brian Tyree Henry, and Kyle Chandler to name a few.