Proposal for “Nolan Richardson Drive” and How to Make Your Yard Healthy – What You Need to Know

Doctor Pepper and Cream Soda sponsors this look at what is happening in Northwest Arkansas including a couple of events that are now open for registration.

The University of Arkansas Black Alumni Society has proposed a street name change to recognize the historical contributions made by former Arkansas men’s basketball coach Nolan Richardson. The city resolution would rename Leroy Pond Drive to “Nolan Richardson Drive.” That street is located directly in front of Bud Walton Arena. As part of the proposal, Leroy Pond Drive would move just north of the arena. If you’re wondering – “who was Leroy Pond?” He was a local World War II hero who was born in Fayetteville and graduated from the U of A in 1938, A draft of the resolution indicates that the proposal could be formally considered next week – at the March 16 Fayetteville City Council meeting.

Lots of spring classes are taking place at the Botanical Garden of the Ozarks, but one thing to note is that they sometime do fill up to capacity. If you’ve ever been interested in learning more about Milkweed and how it’s good for the environment and for people, then this class is for you. You can join the professionals from the Garden this coming Saturday at 10:00 a.m. via Zoom. It’s $10 for members and fifteen dollars for non-members.

We’ve got to let you know about an upcoming event where you can celebrate Women’s History Month in an unforgettable way. The NWA Chapter of the Arkansas Urban League is holding a special Paint and Sip event at My-T-by-Design in Fayetteville this Saturday at five p-m. However, you must RSVP by tomorrow because space is limited. Masks are required. Plus, appetizers and wine will be provided. The cost is thirty dollars.