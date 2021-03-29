PTN’s Nick Petraccione Previews the Keys for Razorback Elite 8 Success

The Razorback Men’s Basketball team giving fans something to cheer about over the weekend as the team now heads to the Elite 8.

Watch as Pig Trail Nation’s Nick Petraccione joins Good Day NWA with a preview of the game and the keys to success for Arkansas. Speaking about the keys to victory, Petraccione said, “…you can’t get behind like you did against Colgate and Oral Roberts where in the first half you’re down twelve, fourteen points. Because this Baylor team isn’t going to let you come back like you did in the other two games. They’re one of the best teams in the country.”

