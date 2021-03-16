Public Art, Pro Cycling, and How to Get Cheesy – Happening in NWA

Doctor Pepper and Cream Soda sponsors this look at what’s happening in Northwest Arkansas including new public art and an upcoming “cheesy” class.

There’s some new public art in Bentonville. Guide These, My Hands is a sculpture in fabric, embroidery thread, and steel created by sculptor Danielle Hatch and poet Traci Rae Manos. Traci’s poem Foothills Healer is hand-sewn into a continuous ruffle made of 126 yards of weather-proof nylon. You can see the art installation at Train Station Park on Main Street in Bentonville and we have a link to the full poem on our website.

In case you missed it, Fayetteville is currently hosting another pro cycling team training camp. Project Echelon Racing will be in Fayetteville in preparation for the upcoming racing season. It’s the second time the city has hosted a pro team in recent years. Project Echelon, which also serves as a veterans nonprofit organization, has a self-described mission “to educate, equip, and empower veterans and their community through physical activity and self discovery.” The Joe Martin Stage Race, which is the oldest continually held cycling stage race in the country, is set to return to Fayetteville Aug. 26-29, 2021.

Here’s a class that we wanted to let you know about in advance because it will sell out. Sweet Freedom Cheese in Bentonville is hosting a Mozzarella Making Class on Friday, March 19 via Zoom. In this hands-on class, you’ll go from milk to mozz. It’s a little bit science, and a little bit cooking class. Tickets are thirty-five dollars and with that fee comes a cooking kit that contains everything you’ll need. The class takes place Friday, March 19 at 6:00 p.m..

Arkansas Urology is offering a free service to promote men’s health at their Bentonville Clinic. As a part of this potentially life saving testing, Arkansas Urology will be providing free health screenings for men. These free 10-Point health screenings for men are funded through the Arkansas Urology Foundation. Appointments are available from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Men can schedule their free test now by visiting the Arkansas Urology website.