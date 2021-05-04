Pump Track Party, Celebrating Razorback Softball and NW Naturals Opening Day

The force is strong…Happy National Star Wars Day!

Here’s a look at what’s happening in NWA for Tuesday, May 4:

The Northwest Arkansas Naturals are ready to batter up, it’s opening day!

A virtual conference was held with players and team staff to discuss the season and what they are looking forward to following a two-year break. Naturals’ Manager, Scott Thurman says the players are ready, now more than ever, to get back on the field. The Naturals are on the road against the Arkansas Travelers in Little Rock and will host the Tulsa Drillers Tuesday, May 11, for the home opener.



Let’s stay on sports! A big congrats going out to the Razorback Softball team. For first time ever, the team is celebrating being SEC regular season champions. The Hogs beat LSU 4-1 in the second game of a doubleheader. The team is wrapping up the regular season 40-8 and 19-5 in the SEC. They now wait to see the outcome of the Florida and Texas A&M series to see if they will share the SEC crown with the Gators.



May is National Bike Month and you and your family can join BIke.POC and BikeNWA at the Jones Center’s Runway Bike Park for a Pump Track Party. Grab your helmets for an afternoon of fun starting at 4:00 p.m. Special guests include Professional Cyclists Eliot Jackson and Rahsaan Bahati

After the party head to Rock and Republic for the opportunity to connect with the professional cyclists and try out the zwift cycling experience.



We love sharing pictures and videos of you out and about in the community. Shoutout to Ashley and Jason on the communications team for Rogers Public Schools for sending us pictures of

students from Elmwood Middle School during their Art Adventure. Art Teacher Cheri Gideon took students to Tom Flynn’s studio, he’s a found object metal artist. Then they went to the new Railyard Park where students were able to do some Q & A with Rogers, Arts and Culture Coordinator, Ashley Watson. The final trip on the adventure was to Jennifer Stallbaumer’s studio with a special guest…Stallbaumer’s 90-year-old father, who is also an artist. Also shoutout to the Rogers-Lowell Chamber of Commerce.