Large wedding gatherings might be on hold because of the pandemic, but what isn’t on hold is couples showing their love for one another and getting engaged.

In fact, a recent study said more than 6 in 10 engaged couples say that stay-at-home restrictions due to the coronavirus have strengthened their relationships.

Watch as Sally Morrison, Director of PR for Natural Diamonds at the De Beers group shows trends and what is the most important thing to look for when searching for an engagement ring.