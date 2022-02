A local organization is dedicated to providing programming around the Indian culture and bringing the Himalayas to Northwest Arkansas.

Watch as members of Ra-Ve Cultural Foundation join Good Day NWA with details on an exciting event.

Himachal: A Song from the Himalayas

2022 Master Concert Series

Sunday, February 13

4:00 P.M. – 5:30 P.M.

Kalaoka Institute of Fine Arts | Bentonville

$20 general admission

$10 students