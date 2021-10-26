Raices de México to Present “Día de los Muertos” Festival

Fenix Art Gallery in Fayetteville is presenting a Dia de los Muertos exhibition with over thirty selected works. The exhibition is part of a larger cultural event celebrating the “day of the dead.”

Watch as Lourdes Valverde and Ana Krus (Raices de México) join Good Day NWA with details about how you can celebrate at 2 different location in Northwest Arkansas.

Dia de los Muertos Art Exhibition

Art on Display Now – Nov. 6

Fenix Art Gallery | Mount Sequoyah Center, Fayetteville

Art Exhibition Reception

Nov. 6 | 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.

4th Bentonville Dia de los Muertos Festival