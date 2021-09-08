Rap Legend Murs Mentors Future Hip Hop Stars in Northwest Arkansas

CACHE, the Creative Arkansas Community Hub and Exchange, is doing great work in our community.

In this segment, Good Day NWA visits with living rap legend Murs about how he is elevating young hip hop artists in Northwest Arkansas through offering an open mic + mentorship program called Groundwaves.

According to Murs, “so many kids make music in their bedrooms now and post it on the internet and think they’re artists. And, I was like, no you have to interact… you have to build community… you have to bounce energy off of people in real time to be a real musician, an artist.”