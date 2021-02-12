Razorback Basketball; #StrongLikeHudson; Girl Scout Cookies – Your To-Do List for Valentine’s Day Weekend

Snapple sponsors this look at events happening around Northwest Arkansas. Danyelle Musselman joins Jason Suel to chat about the Razorback Men’s Basketball Team, a social media campaign about spreading kindness, and how you can pick up your favorite Girl Scout Cookies.

The Razorback Men’s Basketball Team is taking a five-game SEC win streak to Mizzou arena on Saturday. Arkansas looking to stay hot and the Tigers are looking to avoid a 2-game skid as they dropped a game to Ole Miss on Wednesday. The Hogs look like a different team since they lost to Missouri at The Bud earlier this season.

Some local parents are using the loss of their son to inspire others to be kind. Razorback Men’s Golf Coach Barret Lais and his wife Jessica lost their son Hudson five years ago. As a way to honor him, they started the “Strong Like Hudson” campaign. Every year on his birthday, they spend the day spreading happy around Northwest Arkansas through acts of kindness. You’re encouraged to do something nice for someone and then share it on social media using #StrongLikeHudson. Hudson would’ve been 10 this year.

Girl Scouts across the state will be back out there starting Friday, February 12 for in-person cookie booth sales! The cookie program is about sooo much more than cookies, and the Girl Scouts Diamonds have put new safety protocols in place this season for booth sales, But that’s not the only way to fulfill those cookie cravings. Local girl scouts have been busy over the past month running virtual cookie booths on social media, drive-through locations or even their own personal websites to take orders online and have cookies shipped directly to customers’ doors. If you don’t know a local girl scout and need help finding a booth, you can visit GirlScoutsDiamonds.org and enter your zip code to find a cook booth near you.