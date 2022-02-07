Here is a look at what is happening in Northwest Arkansas.

The Razorback Men’s Basketball Team takes on the #1 ranked Auburn Tigers on Tuesday, February 8 at Bud Walton Arena and Head Coach Eric Musselman wants to make sure you’re there for tipoff. He published a note on Twitter to say “please allow (blank) to leave work early on Tuesday, February 8.” He ended the not by saying “you should probably take off work early as well.” And if you are headed to the Bud, the students have declared that Tuesdays dress code will be a “White Out.” Get your white gameday gear and head to Bud Walton Arena for the 6:00 p.m. tip.

With the excitement around the Winter Olympics, perhaps your kiddos are getting interested in ice hockey. You can give your child the chance to learn ice hockey with the Dallas Stars Learn to Play program. The program is for ages 4 – 12 and the six-week session begins Saturday, February 12. Hosted by the Jones Center, “Learn to Play” gives your the opportunity to learn ice hockey in a fun, safe environment.

Looking ahead, on Thursday, February 17, TheatreSquared is partnering with Woman-Run, an initiative of Wright, Lindsey & Jennings, for a workshop designed to sharpen the skills of women seeking funding for their business ideas. Participants will gain confidence, develop their pitches, and learn how to navigate the unique business challenges facing women and minority business owners. The event, will be held at TheatreSquared and will open with a networking at 5:00 p.m. followed by the workshop at 5:30 p.m. It is free to attend. There is a streaming option for those unable to attend in person.



You can make a play in the fight against hunger with KNWA! You can make a difference by going to KNWA.com and donating money as part of the Souper Bowl of Caring campaign. 100 % of all donations will benefit the Northwest Arkansas and River Valley Regional Food Banks. It’s not too late to be a champion off the field!