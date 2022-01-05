Razorback Gymnastics Flips Out for New Season

The Razorback Gymnastics Team is gearing up for a new season!
Watch as Head Coach and Olympic Gold Medalist Jordyn Wieber joins Good Day NWA to talk about last season’s accomplishments and how the team is preparing for this season. Plus, she announces some exciting news about an upcoming meet.
Arkansas Gymnastics 2022 Season | Celebrating 20 Years
- 1st Ever Appearance at Bud Walton Arena
- Friday, January 14
- Tickets: $5 Adults \ $3 Youth
- Season Tickets: $25
- Groups Of 10 Or More: $2
