Razorback Homecoming; War Eagle Craft Fair; Square 2 Square Bike Ride; Pet Adoption Event – Happening in NWA

While it’s Hogs versus Tigers this weekend, the celebrations for Homecoming Week at the University of Arkansas are already underway. You can expect discounts at local businesses, a free concert at George’s Majestic Lounge on Wednesday night, a Patio Party at Walton Arts Center for the Homecoming Parade on Friday as well as several open tailgating events happening on Saturday before the game. Here’s the full list of the Homecoming events.

The War Eagle Mill Fall Arts and Crafts Fair is also happening this weekend. The event begins Thursday and runs through Sunday. The fair features more than two hundred vendors. You’ll find everything from wearable art to jewelry and homemade soaps and candles. Thousands of people from across the region check it out each year. The War Eagle Craft Fair is open from 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday. And, from 8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. on Sunday.

Adventure Subaru is partnering with Big Paws of the Ozarks this month for Subaru Loves Pets! They’re having a pet adoption event on Thursday, October 14 from 4:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. at Ozark Natural Foods. Subaru will pay $100 toward the adoption fee for each dog adopted through Big Paws during the month of October. Plus, ONF will offer $1 off pints during the happy hour event.

The bi-annual Square 2 Square bike ride is taking place on Saturday, October 16 and it’s not too late for you and your family to sign up. The event was originally scheduled to take place earlier this month, but was rescheduled for this Saturday. This ride begins at the Downtown Activity Center in Bentonville and ends at Walker Park in Fayetteville. Plus, there’s also a virtual option that you can complete by October 31. The race organizers are also looking for volunteers.