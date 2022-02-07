Check out this quick look at trending stories in Good Day NWA’s Hot Topics brought to you by Walton Arts Center.

Let’s check out some movie news. Netflix has released a reel of their planned 2022 movie releases. Netflix movie night in 2022 means new original films. From Ryan Gosling’s new action hero to the star-studded cast of the ‘Knives Out’ follow-up – the slate is packed! The movies this year will include such stars as Daniel Craig, Ryan Reynolds, Jennifer Lopez, Ryan Gosling, Henry Cavill, Kerry Washington, Charlize Theron, Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Queen Latifah, Jamie Foxx and Adam Sandler just to name a few.

From the best to the worst! Each year the Razzie Awards is a satirical annual ceremony that precedes its polar opposite, “The Academy Awards.” The Razzies have been around for four decades. This year seems to be a bit controversial as actors, directors, and casts who have been praised for their work by receiving Screen Actors Guild nominations are learning they’ve also been nominated for Razzies – being praised and ridiculed at the same time!

Jared Leto, who earned a SAG Awards Nomination along with Lady Gaga and the entire “House of Gucci” cast, is now up for two Razzie Awards for the same role. Leto drew Razzie Noms for Worst Supporting Actor and Worst Couple.

Ben Affleck was cited with a Worst Actor nomination for his role as French Baron Count Pierre in “The Last Duel.” But, Affleck is a potential Academy Awards contender for his role in Director George Clooney’s “Tender Bar.”

After making $162 million worldwide and earning a poor 25% critical score on Rotten Tomatoes, LeBron James’ “Space Jam: A New Legacy” has four Razzie Noms, including Worst Movie and for James as Worst Actor.

Click here for a full list of Razzie Award nominees.

