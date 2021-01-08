Ready Your Taste Buds – Girl Scout Cookies Are Coming!

From the classic Thin Mints and Samoas to the newer Lemon-Ups, the Girl Scouts Diamonds are set to launch their 2021 cookie sales program.

Scout Bird McGuire joined Good Day NWA to highlight all of the happenings surrounding this year’s cookie program and how you can get your hands on a box of the Girl Scouts’ highly coveted cookies.

Pre-orders start on Jan. 8th and booth sales kick off on Feb. 12th. In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Girl Scouts is offering online cookie sales, contactless delivery, and innovative “virtual cookie booths” on social media. You can also use the free Cookie Finder mobile app.

Girl Scouts Diamonds consist of troops spanning the states Arkansas, Oklahoma, and Texas, providing girls with opportunities for leadership development, adventure, and success. The Girl Scouts cookie program is more than just a box of cookies, it provides girls with several skills.

The girls also learn decision making, people skills, and business ethics. Proceeds from the cookie program stay local and help fund new adventures for girls in the community.

To learn more about Girl Scouts Diamonds ask a Girl Scout you already know or visit the organization’s website to find a local troop near you.