Recapping the Golden Globes and More – What You Need to Know

Watch as Good Day NWA discusses some trending topics including the big winners for the Golden Globe Awards.

The stars were all aligned online for the 78th Golden Globe Awards. “The Crown”, “Nomadland” and “Borat The Subsequent Movie Film” were the big winners from last night. Chloe Zhao, the director of Nomadland winning Best Director, she’s the second woman to win that honor. A big night for Andra Day, who won best actress for her role as Billie Holiday, and an emotional speech from Chadwick Boseman’s wife Taylor Simone as she accepted his award for Actor in Drama Motion Picture for “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom.” The show hosted by Tina Fey and Amy Poehler on two different coasts started off a bit rough when Daniel Kaluuya won an award for Supporting Actor, there were some technical difficulties. He says “you did me dirty”, which is to me the new “you’re on mute.” Jane Fonda was honored with the Cecil B. Demille Award, and she encouraged continued diversity in the industry. The carol Burnett Award honored writer/producer Norman Lear’s career in television.

Happening Monday, March 1 on KNWA “The Voice” returns to begin Season 20 of the singing competition series. Nick Jonas returns to the coaching ranks for his second go round on the show he made it to the final two last spring with his artists. Maybe he can score a win this season. Jonas also did double duty on SNL over the weekend. He hosted and served as musical guest. “The Voice” is celebrating a decade of searching for the country’s top singers. It premieres at 7:00 p.m.

After “The Voice” get ready for the series debut of “Debris.” Two agents, one from the U.S. And one from England, team up to lead the effort to recover the pieces of Debris, which have a mysterious impact on those who come in contact with them. Could the debris be from an alien spacecraft? The show stars Jonathan Tucker and Riann Steele.