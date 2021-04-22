Recycled Art for Earth Day; Art Lecture; Bentonville’s New Wine Lounge; Run for Cause – Happening in NWA

Here’s a look at what is happening in Northwest Arkansas Sponsored by Keurig Dr. Pepper’s mini can variety pack.

In honor of Earth Day, Fayetteville Public Library invites you to join them virtually and learn how to create pencils from recycled materials. Pencils created for this program will be donated to Fayetteville Public School. This is a pre-recorded class that will be posted online today at 2:00 p.m. The class is intended for all ages.

The ancient world laid a significant foundation for art history. The Fort Smith Regional Art Museum is exploring the ancient art world tonight through a lecture. The lecture will be live at 7:00 p.m. Registration is required. *Viewer discretion is advised for this event as the artwork and sculptures depict adult material.

There is a new wine bar opening in Bentonville. Ramo d’Olivo is reinventing itself by launching the first wine lounge in Bentonville. They are adding thirty new seats and they will feature an expanded wine selection. There is a preview night happening tonight from 4:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. The preview night will showcase the newly renovated lounge with entertainment provided by local DJ, COLONY.

Lace up your sneaker and get ready to support a great cause. The 21st Annual Cherishing Children Glow Run is happening tomorrow evening in downtown Rogers. The event supports some great friends of show – the Children’s Advocacy Center of Benton County. There are both in-person and virtual options for the race. If you are attending in person, the race begins at five-thirty tomorrow.