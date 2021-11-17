Red Kettle Competition; Art Exhibition; Cops & Kids; Christmas Trees; & a Fort Smith Concert – Happening in NWA

Here is a look at what is happening in Northwest Arkansas sponsored by Canada Dry Ginger Ale. https://www.canadadry.com/

Let’s start with a little friendly competition, the holidays are almost here and the morning news team is challenging the evening news team in a Virtual Red Kettle Campaign to benefit the Salvation Army. Help the community through the Salvation Army, and show some love for your favorite KNWA news team!

Happening Thursday, November 17, Natural State Rock and Republic is hosting an artist reception for their new exhibition. The exhibition features Arkansas artists Emily Smith, Jaquita Ball and Susan Idlet. They plan to have some complimentary drinks and light hor d’oeuvres from 5:30 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. Natural State Rock and Republic is located in Springdale, north of the Shiloh Museum.

Also happening Thursday, November 17, you can have your meals served by the Pea Ridge Police Department at an even called “Cops and Kids.” The event takes place at Pea Ridge Café and the Café will be donating 100% of the proceeds to “Shop With a Cop” to purchase gifts for kids in need this Christmas. This event happens tomorrow from 7:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.

On Friday, November 19 the Fort Smith Convention Center is having a huge concert featuring Contemporary Christian Artists Steven Curtis Chapman and Mac Powell. With a combined 83 Gospel Music Association Dove Awards, 9 GRAMMY Awards, 2 American Music Awards and 81 No. 1 singles Steven Curtis Chapman and Mac Powell along with an all-star band will take the stage for an unforgettable concert experience. Ticket are going fast. The event starts at 7:30p.m.

You might remember that the popular Wonderland Christmas Tree farm had to stop selling trees last year a little early because all of the trees allotted for the season sold out quickly. That’s why you’ll want to take part in Early Bird Weekend at the Farm this Saturday and Sunday. The farm will be open from nine to six each day and it’s open to the public with no ticket required. If you miss the Early Bird Weekend, Wonderland Farm’s official opening will be November 26.