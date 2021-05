The Network of Executive Women is committed to advancing women and transforming the workplace.

Watch as the founder of Mother’s Monday, Gayatri Agnew and Walmart Career Moms Co-Lead, Sonia Spinks, join Good Day NWA with details on an event featuring industry leaders discussing how we reinvent work and motherhood together.

Mother’s Monday: We Move Forward Together is happening Monday, May 10. from 10:00 AM – 11:30AM. Registration for this event is open.