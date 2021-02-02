Remembering Dustin Diamond, “Black Panther” Announces Series, & Six More Weeks of Winter – Hot Topics

Watch as Good Day NWA takes a look at trending in their Hot Topics!

“Saved by the Bell” star Dustin Diamond has died. This after a three-week fight with carcinoma, according to his representative. Diamond, best known for playing Screech on the hit ’90s sitcom, was hospitalized last month and his team disclosed later that he had cancer. “Saved by the Bell” aired from 1989 to 1993, and its spinoffs included “Saved by the Bell: The College Years,” “Good Morning, Miss Bell” and “Saved by the Bell: The New Class,” which Diamond starred in. Diamond also starred in a handful of reality television series including the 5th season of “Celebrity Fit Club,” “The Weakest Link” and “Celebrity Boxing 2.” and became a house member in the 12th season of “Celebrity Big Brother.” Dustin Diamond was 44 years old.

Here’s some “Black Panther” news. The kingdom of Wakanda is staking out turf on the Disney+ streaming service. A TV series set in the “Black Panther” kingdom will be developed as part of a five-year, exclusive television deal the Walt Disney Co. Ryan Coogler wrote and directed 2018’s “Black Panther,” a box-office hit that turned Chadwick Boseman into a superstar. A time frame for the series has yet to be announced.

Today is Groundhog Day, and in case you missed it the annual celebration looked a little different. Punxsutawney Phil, the famous Pennsylvania groundhog, still made an appearance. There was no in person attendance or guests at Gobbler’s Knob. The Punxsutawney Groundhog Club says they’ll host virtual events and interactions in place of in-person events. Punxsutawney Phil did see his shadow this morning predicting six more weeks of winter.

As we mentioned before preparations are well underway for the Super Bowl in Tampa, the Wilson Factory in Ada, Ohio, has been churning out the footballs, all made by hand that will be used in the big game. They have the official logo, the names of the teams, and the commissioner’s signature. More than 100 footballs will be sent to each team. Wilson has been making official footballs for the NFL since 1941.