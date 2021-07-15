Suicide is the 10th leading cause of death in the United States and accounts for 130 thirty deaths per day. But, there’s something you can do about it. Happening on Saturday, July 17, one local organization is hosting the Northwest Arkansas Ride to Fight Suicide.
Watch as Elizabeth Gray joins Good Day NWA with all the details and information about how you can get involved!
NWA Ride to Fight Suicide
- Pig Trail Harley-Davidson, Rogers
- 9:30 a.m. Registration
- 10:00 a.m. Ride | 3:00 p.m. Return
- All Bikes Back by 3:30 p.m.
- $20 Per Rider (Includes Poker Hand)
- Register