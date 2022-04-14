Rihanna and her baby bump are gracing the cover of Vogue. That story kicks off today’s trending stories, it’s time for our Hot Topics brought to you by Walton Arts Center.



Rihanna is fully embracing motherhood and sits down with Vogue to talk about what she’s looking forward to about becoming a mom. In a post from Vogue, Rihanna says she’s going to be seeing the world through her child’s eyes and says in part—“they’re going to teach me more than I could ever teach them…and I want them to go for it….I’m just here to keep them on the rails— a passenger as much as the driver.”

She also dishes a little about her relationship with rapper ASAP Rocky.

“Bridgerton” fans now get to fall asleep to the dulcet tones of Lord Bridgerton himself.

Jonathan Bailey is the latest voice to narrate a story on the CALM mindfulness app – entitled “Love Letter from an Englishman.” In a statement, Bailey said it was an “honor” to join the list of narrators, which includes his former co-star Regé-Jean Page and Harry Styles. He added he uses the app regularly himself and hopes “people cosily doze off as they set sail with me on the tropical seas.”

Coming to a streaming service near you, the anthology series “Roar” has an all-star cast: Nicole Kidman, Cynthia Erivo, Alison Brie, Issa Rae, and Merrit Wever. It tells half-hour fables about the female experience, from trophy wives to mom guilt to abusive relationships. The series is based on a book of the same name.

“Roar” streams to Apple TV+ Friday, April 15.

Sponsored Content